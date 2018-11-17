Rutgers has compiled its fair share of gaffes this season, from a five-interception game to an embarrassing kickoff blunder. And another lowlight error came on Saturday vs. Penn State.

The Scarlet Knights faced fourth and goal at the Nittany Lions' two-yard-line in the second quarter, looking to get within one score down 13-0. Head coach Chris Ash drew up a beautiful play, setting up quarterback Giovanni Rescigno wide-open in the end zone as Rutgers imitated the Eagles' famous "Philly Philly" from Super Bowl LII.

But as often happens with Rutgers, they couldn't complete the trick play. Rescigno dropped the pass to give the Scarlet Knights their first points of the afternoon, resulting in a turnover on downs.

Watch Rutgers' addition to its blooper reel below:

[tweet:https://twitter.com/briannnnf/status/1063872170496008192]

The Scarlet Knights are searching for their first conference victory of the season. Rutgers is last in the Big 10 East at 1–9, 0–7 Big 10.

