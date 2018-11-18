The Cowboys sat at 3–5 after a Monday Night Football loss to the Titans on Nov. 5, facing an uphill climb in the NFC playoff race. Questions swirled surrounding head coach Jason Garrett's job status, and Dallas' offense looked increasingly pedestrian.

But things are looking up in the Lone Star State after the Cowboys' second-straight win on Sunday, defeating the Falcons 22–19 on a game-winning field goal by Brett Maher as time expired. Dallas defeated Philadelphia 27–20 on Nov. 11, and now sit in the thick of the playoff hunt.

Brett Maher 42 Yard Field Goal for the Win. #CowboysNation ✭ pic.twitter.com/CEpKBJ7Z3k — Dylan (@DylansRawTake) November 18, 2018

Ezekiel Elliott was the engine behind Dallas' attack on Sunday, tallying 23 carries for 122 yards and one touchdown. He snagged seven receptions for 79 yards, leading the Cowboys in both categories. After scoring just six points in the first three quarters, Elliott led Dallas to 16 fourth quarter points.

It was a quiet afternoon for Prescott, 208 yards on 32 passing attempts and zero touchdowns. But the Mississippi State product was efficient and increasingly effective in the final frame, going 4-5 on Dallas' final drive including a 19-yard completion to Cole Beasley to get the Cowboys in field goal range.

After a tumultuous start to the season, Dallas is in prime position to take the NFC East. The Cowboys are one game back of the 6–4 Redskins, hosting Washington in a Thanksgiving Day tilt on Thursday. The Cowboys are starting to find their groove, and can grab the division lead in Week 12.