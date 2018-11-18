Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is on the "hot seat" in Green Bay, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, needing a strong finish to 2018 in order to keep his job.

McCarthy is the second-winningest coach in Packers' history, tallying 125 victories in 13 seasons. He trails only Curly Lambeau in wins. The Packers have reached the playoffs nine times with McCarthy, winning Super Bowl XLV in February 2011.

Rapoport noted the "disconnect" between McCarthy and quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a leading reason behind McCarthy's job uncertainty. Rodgers has been "vocal about his frustration with the playcalling," per Rapoport.

McCarthy came under fire after Green Bay's 27-24 loss to Seattle on Thursday night, with many criticizing his decision to punt on fourth-and-two late in the fourth quarter. The Packers dropped to 4–5 on the season with Thursday's defeat, sitting in third in the NFC North.

Green Bay will next take the field on Nov. 25, facing the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.