Bonkers.

Madness.

Chaos.

The Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs was an instant classic for the points scored, defensive touchdowns and more.

The game started with the Chiefs down 13–0 in the first half, but the score didn't last. There were soon 84 points on the board between the two teams with 11 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter.

Naturally Twitter had a lot to say about the swing of emotions.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

If Gus Johnson was announcing this game he’d be dead. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 20, 2018

Rams-Chiefs is starting to look like an NBA score and I'M HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/lqaHKMyDT7 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) November 20, 2018

That’s 13 touchdowns tonight. The Bills have scored 13 touchdowns this season. — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 20, 2018

Just amazing. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 20, 2018

Mahomes. Goff. LA. Cheetah. Kelce. Donald. Hunt. Gurley. Woods. McVay. The NFL is going to be fine. Really. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 20, 2018

Why don’t all teams just do lots of touchdowns — Faux Pelini (@FauxPelini) November 20, 2018

This Patrick Mahomes season is the first act of a superhero origin movie where the guy is just figuring out how powerful he is. — Robert Mays (@robertmays) November 20, 2018

The possessions



TD

PUNT

TD

TD

FG

FG

FUMBLE

TD

PUNT

FUMBLE TD

TD

HALF

FUMBLE

TD

TD

FG

INT TD

PUNT

PUNT

TD

FUMBLE TD — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 20, 2018

This extremely casual football game. — Bette Marston (@bettemarston) November 20, 2018

if we get there, make them use the college overtime rules pls lol — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 20, 2018

I hope y’all took the over. Damn. — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) November 20, 2018

twitter at 1 pm yesterday: drew brees is the best player in the NFL

twitter at 8 pm yesterday: khalil mack is the best player in the NFL

twitter at 6:40 pm tonight: aaron donald is the best player in the NFL

twitter at 6:50 pm tonight: pat mahomes is the best player in the NFL — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 20, 2018

We



Are



Shooketh — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 20, 2018

This game! (Or maybe just gas 😂😂) pic.twitter.com/03mEnKmXbY — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 20, 2018

This post will be updated as more insanity will likely ensue.