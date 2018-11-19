This game had everything fans could possibly want.
Bonkers.
Madness.
Chaos.
The Monday night game between the Rams and Chiefs was an instant classic for the points scored, defensive touchdowns and more.
The game started with the Chiefs down 13–0 in the first half, but the score didn't last. There were soon 84 points on the board between the two teams with 11 minutes left to play in the fourth quarter.
Naturally Twitter had a lot to say about the swing of emotions.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:
If Gus Johnson was announcing this game he’d be dead.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) November 20, 2018
Rams-Chiefs is starting to look like an NBA score and I'M HERE FOR IT pic.twitter.com/lqaHKMyDT7— Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) November 20, 2018
That’s 13 touchdowns tonight. The Bills have scored 13 touchdowns this season.— Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 20, 2018
Just amazing.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 20, 2018
Mahomes. Goff. LA. Cheetah. Kelce. Donald. Hunt. Gurley. Woods. McVay. The NFL is going to be fine. Really.— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) November 20, 2018
Why don’t all teams just do lots of touchdowns— Faux Pelini (@FauxPelini) November 20, 2018
This Patrick Mahomes season is the first act of a superhero origin movie where the guy is just figuring out how powerful he is.— Robert Mays (@robertmays) November 20, 2018
Crazy game!!!— Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 20, 2018
Instant classic #KCvsRAMS #MNFxESPN
The possessions— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) November 20, 2018
TD
PUNT
TD
TD
FG
FG
FUMBLE
TD
PUNT
FUMBLE TD
TD
HALF
FUMBLE
TD
TD
FG
INT TD
PUNT
PUNT
TD
FUMBLE TD
This extremely casual football game.— Bette Marston (@bettemarston) November 20, 2018
SO. MUCH. OFFENSE.— ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2018
if we get there, make them use the college overtime rules pls lol— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 20, 2018
I hope y’all took the over. Damn.— Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) November 20, 2018
twitter at 1 pm yesterday: drew brees is the best player in the NFL— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 20, 2018
twitter at 8 pm yesterday: khalil mack is the best player in the NFL
twitter at 6:40 pm tonight: aaron donald is the best player in the NFL
twitter at 6:50 pm tonight: pat mahomes is the best player in the NFL
We— SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 20, 2018
Are
Shooketh
This game! (Or maybe just gas 😂😂) pic.twitter.com/03mEnKmXbY— Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) November 20, 2018
This post will be updated as more insanity will likely ensue.