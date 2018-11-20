The Rams outscored the Chiefs to win 54–51 in an offensive showdown between two of the top teams in the league Monday night in Los Angeles.

The highly anticipated match was the highest-scoring Monday night football game ever, and it was the first NFL game in history where both teams scored 50 points each. There were 1,001 total offensive yards gained between both teams.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, no team in NFL history that has scored 50 points in a game has ever lost until Monday. Before the game, NFL teams scoring 50-plus points were 216-0 all-time.

The game was hardly short on drama, with the Chiefs going down 13–0 to start the game. But the score wouldn't last and four minutes into the fourth quarter, both teams had combined for more than 80 points.

With the quarterback battle the spotlight coming into the game, turnovers and strong defensive performances played a strong role throughout the game. There were seven turnovers in the game, with the Chiefs giving the ball away five times. Kansas City also was flagged 13 times for 135 penalty yards.

Both kickers missed PATs in the first half, so the score was tied at 23 going into halftime. The teams combined for nearly 400 offensive yards in the first half.

But the game was hardly over, and the quarterbacks took over for an offensive showdown in the fourth quarter, where there were four lead changes. Rams quarterback Jared Goff got the final say, throwing a game-winning touchdown and then Los Angeles held off Kansas City for the win.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went 33–for–46 with 478 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. Goff went 31–for–49 with 413 yards and four touchdowns.

The Rams next face the Lions on Dec. 2, while the Chiefs take on the Raiders on Dec. 2.