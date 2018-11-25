Sunday's NFC East matchup between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles is a battle of two teams going in opposite directions.

The Giants have won two games in a row after a miserable five-game losing streak earlier this season.

New York improved to 3–7 with a 38–35 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Eli Manning completed 17 of 18 passes for 231 yards with two touchdowns and rookie running back Saquon Barkley ran for 142 yards and scored twice.

The Eagles are mired in a slump where they have lost four of the last five games, including a 48–7 rout at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, the worst loss ever by a Super Bowl champion.

The defense gave up 546 yards at almost eight yards per play. The offense only had the ball for 22 minutes and turned the ball over three times.

Philadephia has won the last four games in the series.

How to watch Sunday's game

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

