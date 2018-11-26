Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton was placed on injured reserve on Monday afternoon and has ended his season, the team announced. Cincinnati acquired veteran QB Tom Savage off waivers in a corresponding move.

Dalton injured his thumb in the third quarter of the Bengals 35–20 loss to the Browns on Sunday. He exited the game after an errant snap bounced off his right hand and into the backfield.

Jeff Driskel took Dalton's place for the rest of the afternoon and completed 17 of 29 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown. The rookie out of Florida is expected to make his first career start in Week 13, according to Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson.

Dalton has been Cincinnati's starting quarterback since 2011 and has reached the postseason in four-straight seasons from 2011-14. Dalton has never won a playoff game. The TCU product has thrown 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season to lead the Bengals to a 5–6 record. They current sit in third place in the AFC North.

Driskel and the Bengals look to snap a three-game losing streak on Nov. 22 by hosting the Broncos. Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.