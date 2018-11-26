Bengals Place QB Andy Dalton on Injured Reserve After Thumb Injury

Dalton exited in the second half of Cincinnati's 35-20 loss to the Browns on Sunday

By Michael Shapiro
November 26, 2018

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton was placed on injured reserve on Monday afternoon and has ended his season, the team announced. Cincinnati acquired veteran QB Tom Savage off waivers in a corresponding move. 

Dalton injured his thumb in the third quarter of the Bengals 35–20 loss to the Browns on Sunday. He exited the game after an errant snap bounced off his right hand and into the backfield.

Jeff Driskel took Dalton's place for the rest of the afternoon and completed 17 of 29 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown. The rookie out of Florida is expected to make his first career start in Week 13, according to Bengals.com's Geoff Hobson.

Dalton has been Cincinnati's starting quarterback since 2011 and has reached the postseason in four-straight seasons from 2011-14. Dalton has never won a playoff game. The TCU product has thrown 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season to lead the Bengals to a 5–6 record. They current sit in third place in the AFC North. 

Driskel and the Bengals look to snap a three-game losing streak on Nov. 22 by hosting the Broncos. Kickoff from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati is slated for 1:00 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)