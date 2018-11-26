The Jaguars are making a change at quarterback and third-year signal caller Cody Kessler will get the start over Blake Bortles against the Colts in Week 13, coach Doug Marrone announced Monday.

In addition to making the change at quarterback, Jacksonville also fired offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett following the team's 24-21 loss to the Bills. Scott Milanovich will handle play-calling.

The Jaguars have lost seven straight games and have all but squandered away any chance of going back to the AFC Championship for a second straight season.

In his one game of action this season, Kessler went 21-for-30 with 156 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Bortles has been the starter in Jacksonville since he was drafted with the No. 3 pick in 2014. This season he has completed a career-high 60.4% of his throws for 2,572 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

After playing Indianapolis, the Jaguars face the Titans, Redskins, Dolphins and Texans to close out their season.