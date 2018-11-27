NASA Engineers Mimicked NFL Celebration After InSight Landed on Mars

49ers receivers Marquise Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne inspired a NASA pair's dance that went viral following InSight's Mars landing.

By Kaelen Jones
November 27, 2018

Landing a spacecraft on Mars is, of course, intricate. So for a NASA engineer, an elaborate handshake shouldn't be too difficult, right?

Apparently not. When NASA's Insight lander successfully touched down on Mars Monday, a pair of engineers, known as Brooke and Gene, broke out this awesome celebration inside NASA's mission control room in Pasadena, Calif.

(Skip to 1:18 point in the tweeted video below.)

As it turns out, their handshake was a rendition of one done by 49ers receivers Marquise Goodwin and Kendrick Bourne. In September, Goodwin scored a touchdown against the Chiefs, walked into the end zone, then nonchalantly walked up to Bourne before the duo began a series of slaps, forearms touches and a dance from the popular video game Fortnite.

According to CNN, Brooke and Gene planned their celebration six weeks ago. Brooke is a Chiefs fan. Gene a Patriots fan. The two chide eachother about football.

"We knew we were sitting together in the control room, and we thought it would be kind of fun just for the two of us," Brooke said. "We saw something that we liked from a previous game, and we kind of mimicked it."

Mission accomplished.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)