The Chicago Bears ended regulation against the New York Giants in dramatic fashion on Sunday, rallying to tie the game with a last-second touchdown and forcing overtime.

Down by ten with 1:49 left to play, the Bears marched 72 yards down the field and got to the 3-yard line before settling for a 21-yard Cody Parkey field goal. Daniel Brown then extended the Bears' chances at a comeback by recovering an onside kick at Chicago's 47-yard line with 1:13 left to play.

Facing a 4th-and-3 at the Giants' 32-yard line, backup quarterback Chase Daniel found running back Tarik Cohen for a 23-yard pass to extend the drive.

The Giants were then called for pass interference in the endzone before Chicago ran their own version of the Philly Special for the game-tying score. Cohen threw the 1-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Anthony Miller as time expired.

Despite the Bears' valiant efforts, the Giants still managed to escape with a 30–27 win after scoring a 44-yard field goal on their first possession of overtime.

The Giants' victory snapped Chicago's five-game win streak and improved their season record to 4–8. Chicago dropped to 8–4 and will face NFC West division champion Los Angeles next week on Sunday Night Football.