Chicago overcame a 10-point deficit with 1:49 left in regulation against the Giants to force overtime before losing 30–27.
The Chicago Bears ended regulation against the New York Giants in dramatic fashion on Sunday, rallying to tie the game with a last-second touchdown and forcing overtime.
Down by ten with 1:49 left to play, the Bears marched 72 yards down the field and got to the 3-yard line before settling for a 21-yard Cody Parkey field goal. Daniel Brown then extended the Bears' chances at a comeback by recovering an onside kick at Chicago's 47-yard line with 1:13 left to play.
Facing a 4th-and-3 at the Giants' 32-yard line, backup quarterback Chase Daniel found running back Tarik Cohen for a 23-yard pass to extend the drive.
The Giants were then called for pass interference in the endzone before Chicago ran their own version of the Philly Special for the game-tying score. Cohen threw the 1-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Anthony Miller as time expired.
Despite the Bears' valiant efforts, the Giants still managed to escape with a 30–27 win after scoring a 44-yard field goal on their first possession of overtime.
The Giants' victory snapped Chicago's five-game win streak and improved their season record to 4–8. Chicago dropped to 8–4 and will face NFC West division champion Los Angeles next week on Sunday Night Football.