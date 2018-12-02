The Bears travel to New York to take on the Giants on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

Chicago (8–3) will look for its sixth straight win after beating the Vikings 23–16 on Thanksgiving. The Bears won without starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky who was injured in the team's win over Minnesota the previous week. Chase Daniel started in his place, going 27–for–37 with 230 yards and two touchdowns. Daniel has played little since he entered the league in 2010.

The Giants (3–8) are coming off a 25–22 loss to the Eagles. Philadelphia's Jake Elliott kicked a 43-yard field goal with 22 seconds remaining to lead the Eagles past the Giants. The Eagles were trailing 12–0 early and 19–14 in the fourth quarter.

How to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: fuboTV