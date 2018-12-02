How to Watch Broncos vs. Bengals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Broncos vs. Bengals on Sunday, Dec. 2.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 02, 2018

Both the Broncos and Bengals look to keep their playoff hopes alive on Sunday when the two teams go head-to-head for a key matchup that could later end up deciding who earns the second AFC Wild Card berth.

The Broncos (5–6) are coming off of a 24–17 upset win over Pittsburgh last week. Case Keenum threw for 197 yards and two scores while running back Phillip Lindsay added 110 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 14 carries. The win was Denver's second straight after the team similarly escaped with a 23–22 upset victory over Los Angeles in Week 11. 

The Bengals, meanwhile, have dropped three-straight games to 5–6 and are without starting quarterback Andy Dalton for a remainder of the season. Cincinnati's last outing was a 35–20 lopsided division loss to Cleveland in which the defense allowed Baker Mayfield to throw for 258 yards and four touchdowns. 

In the two team's last meeting, the Bengals outlasted the Broncos 20–17 on Nov. 19, 2017.

Here's how to watch the game: 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

