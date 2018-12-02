Both the Broncos and Bengals look to keep their playoff hopes alive on Sunday when the two teams go head-to-head for a key matchup that could later end up deciding who earns the second AFC Wild Card berth.

The Broncos (5–6) are coming off of a 24–17 upset win over Pittsburgh last week. Case Keenum threw for 197 yards and two scores while running back Phillip Lindsay added 110 yards and a touchdown on the ground on 14 carries. The win was Denver's second straight after the team similarly escaped with a 23–22 upset victory over Los Angeles in Week 11.

The Bengals, meanwhile, have dropped three-straight games to 5–6 and are without starting quarterback Andy Dalton for a remainder of the season. Cincinnati's last outing was a 35–20 lopsided division loss to Cleveland in which the defense allowed Baker Mayfield to throw for 258 yards and four touchdowns.

In the two team's last meeting, the Bengals outlasted the Broncos 20–17 on Nov. 19, 2017.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

TV channel: CBS