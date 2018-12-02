Kareem Hunt Apologizes for Hotel Incident: 'I'm Extremely Embarrassed Because of That Video'

Hunt issued an apology when speaking with ESPN's Lisa Salters.

By Michael Shapiro
December 02, 2018

Former Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt spoke to ESPN's Lisa Salters on Sunday, apologizing for shoving and kicking a woman in a Cleveland hotel in February.

"Honestly, I just want to let the world know how sorry I am for my actions," Hunt told Salters. "It's been a tough time for me. I'm extremely embarrassed because of that video"

Hunt discussed his actions during the February incident as well as his conversations with the Chiefs during the team's investigation. Hunt admitted to lying to Kansas City in his initial conversations with the organization. 

Hunt was released by the Chiefs on Friday. He is eligible to be claimed on waivers, with the deadline coming at 4 p.m. ET on Friday. 

The NFL placed Hunt on the Commissioner's Exempt list on Friday. He may opt to serve his suspension as soon as possible, attempting to return early in 2019 if he is signed by a team. 

