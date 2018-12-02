Reacting and overreacting to everything that happened on Sunday afternoon. Get the full Sunday breakdown from Andy Benoit and Gary Gramling on The Monday Morning NFL Podcast. Subscribe to The MMQB Podcasts now and it will be in your feed first thing Monday morning

Things That Made Me Giddy

Jalen Ramsey’s Game-Sealing Tackle: The forward-progress-stopped-before-he-was-out-of-bounds call officials looooooove to make remains as obnoxious as it is arbitrary (the offense will trade the four inches of progress for the clock stoppage, guy), but good on Ramsey for recognizing the Colts trying to get a few cheap yards to set up a last-ditch throw to the end zone.

Andre Hal Gets a Pick: With a receiver-like toe-tap in the back of the end zone. Nice story!

Cody Kessler Is on the Board!: Moves to 1-8 as a starting quarterback. Pay no mind to the 150 passing yards for Kessler and 3.9 yards per play for the Jaguars. Jacksonville can win games with Kessler as long as they shut out every opponent.

Tarik Cohen Finds a Throwing Lane: The receiver was open, but Cohen delivered a tough throw through a tight lane for the game-tying touchdown as time expired in regulation.

Lions Snuffing Out That Rams Screen Game: Detroit played a pretty good game at home against a really good offense (again). If only the offensive line that they put all those resources into could actually block.

Rob Griffin Jr. Jr. Out of the Bullpen: It wasn’t a spectacular performance, but the artist formerly known as RG3 did lead a scoring drive while Lamar Jackson was being examined for a concussion.

Giants Downing a Punt: A double save from the end zone and downing it at the 2. The Giants got a turnover on the next play and sealed the game (right? RIGHT?!).

Josh Allen Going All Globetrotters vs. Generals: It’s been a rough year for the various Twitter turds who were worked into a tizzy over the “poor man’s Cam Newton” comps for Allen last spring. Because Allen’s skillset is almost identical.

Rams Clinch the NFC West: Thank goodness. That was a close one.

Regrets

Baker Mayfield’s ‘Tribute to Nathan Peterman’ First Half: The good news is, Mayfield won’t have to spend much time looking for mean things about him on social media this week. The bad news is, garbage-time stats notwithstanding, this was as bad a day as you’ll see from a quarterback in 2018, all but erasing Cleveland’s (admittedly slim) playoff hopes and really deflating Browns fans still telling themselves I’m glad we didn’t take Deshaun Watson. The interception below even had Peterman shaking his head. Late, across-the-body arm throw like he thinks he’s Mahomes, and with three defenders camped out back there.

Baker Mayfield's third pick was just a reckless throw. Across his body, into a crowd of Texans. pic.twitter.com/AMA4EuxsQq — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) December 2, 2018

Packers Go Gently Into That Good Night: Injuries to Bryan Bulaga and Byron Bell for an already banged up line didn’t help things. It was written earlier this week, but here’s the deal with Green Bay.

Whoa Boy, Chase Daniel: The comeback happened, but that was a brutal day for Daniel, struggling as a thrower and fumbling four times for good measure. Good luck with that QB depth chart, Matt Nagy.

This Falcons Offense Is Terrible: That’s four straight games failing to reach 20 points for one of the most talented offenses in football. Steve Sarkisian’s time is short.

Odell Reverse Brandon Bostick-ing This Onside Kick:

Odell looking like Cam in SB50 lol pic.twitter.com/6MRHn6YTyz — #FreePhillipDorsett (@ftbeard_17) December 2, 2018

Not Cam’s Day: It was a chance for Carolina to get right after back-to-back heart-breaking losses. Instead, Newton ended up throwing four interceptions, three of them in Bucs territory.

Chris Harris Breaks His Leg: A huge loss for a Broncos team flirting with a Wild-Card spot.

A.J. Green Hopping Off After a Non-Contact Injury: That will ruin your holiday spirit.

That Lions Offensive Line: This unit was supposed to be really good. Ironically, they are not. They are the opposite of good: specifically, bad. Granted, it was the Bears last week and Aaron Donald this week, but they were hopeless in both games.

“Sunset Heart Hands. Sunset Heart Hands! Sunset Heart Hands!”: I will agree to buy all the chalupas in the world if Taco Bell will stop running that commercial.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

Vic Beasley’s Wheels: But not so much the Grant Hill Drinks Sprite dunk at the end.

Vic Beasley shows off his wheels with the big defensive score!



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/G6gPQykTWn — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) December 2, 2018

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Passer Rating:

Odell saw the open man the whole time and he was just toying with em @obj pic.twitter.com/GwEIAmbnuT — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 2, 2018

This Allen Robinson Catch: On which it looks like everyone loses control of their limbs (not exactly “late hands”), but then he grabs it and toe-taps the sideline.

DeAndre Hopkins Un-Helmeted Catch: Seems like way too much violence is involved in every Hopkins catch.

Akiem Hicks, Goal Line Back!: Just like that guy who used to do it for the Bears back in the 80s! You remember him, right? No. 72 for those Ditka teams? Scored in the Suepr Bowl? Ira “Ice Box” Sandoval, if I remember correctly.

LINEMAN TOUCHDOWN



Akiem Hicks with the one-yard rush!

pic.twitter.com/7MmRdJd0OE — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) December 2, 2018

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Ravens Keep Rolling With Lamar Jackson: Again, they haven’t been matched up against any world-beaters, but that’s three wins with a ball-control offense that complements the defense nicely. It’s going to be a tall order to keep up with the Chiefs next week if you can’t throw for 200 yards, but the Ravens are putting a lot of pressure on defenses to play disciplined, assignment football on defense.

Upset Losses the Colts, Panthers and Packers Couldn’t Afford: The Colts, now a game back in the wild-card race, have a trip to Houston then Dallas. The Panthers are a game back and still have a pair of matchups with New Orleans left this year. The Packers are, of course, done.

Is Aaron Rodgers In Decline?: Uh, no. Aside from the knee injury he hasn’t fallen off physically. He needs healthy receivers, and the team needs to settle on a new offensive identity. (He also needs to take a chance every now and then rather than resorting to Tyrod Taylor ball again and again and again.)

Jaguars Play Spoiler: Fitting for the NFL’s troll squad.

• Question or comment? Email us at talkback@themmqb.com.