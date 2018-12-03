Bill Belichick: 'Nobody I Have More Respect for in Football Than Nick Saban'

Saban worked as Belichick's defensive coordinator with the Browns from 1991-94.

By Michael Shapiro
December 03, 2018

It was a good weekend for a pair of former Browns coaches.

On Saturday, former Cleveland defensive coordinator Nick Saban led Alabama to its fourth-straight College Football Playoff appearance in a win over Georgia. And on Sunday, Bill Belichick—who coached the Browns from 1991-95—snagged a victory of his own, leading the Patriots to a 24-10 win over the Vikings. 

Belichick was asked about Saban's SEC title game victory on Monday, and he didn't hesitate to offer praise of his ex-assistant. 

"There's nobody I have more respect for in football than Nick Saban—period," Belichick told reporters during a conference call.

"The way his team's performed, I don't think anybody's done it better than he has," Saban said. "I think probably every coach in football is trying to do it as well as he does it and has done it. But they do a tremendous job there, Nick's a tremendous coach."

Belichick and Saban didn't have significant success together in Cleveland. The Browns combined to go 31–33 in four seasons, making the playoffs only once. Both Belichick and Saban have five championships in their respective careers. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)