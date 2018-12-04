Report: Former Seahawks CB Brandon Browner Gets 8 Years In Prison In Attempted Murder Case

Browner was arrested back in July on multiple felony counts which included charges of attempted murder and willful child endangerment.

By Emily Caron
December 04, 2018

Former Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner was sentenced to eight years in a state prison on Tuesday after pleading no contest to an attempted murder murder charge, TMZ Sports reports.

The 34-year-old ex-NFL star was arrested in La Verne, Calif. on July 8 and charged with four felonies, including attempted murder, and two misdemeanors after Browner broke into his ex-girlfriends home through a window and threatened to kill the victim, whom he allegedly smothered in a carpet. Her two children were reportedly present at the time of the alleged incident.

Browner had a previous relationship with the victim and had been arrested for domestic violence against her earlier this year. He was also arrested on charges of robbery, burglary, false imprisonment and child endangerment, per the La Verne Police Department's statement.

On Tuesday, Browner plead no contest to the count of attempted murder and two counts of willful child endangerment, per TMZ. In exchange, the remaining charges were dropped. Browner was immediately remanded into custody during the hearing and is back behind bars, but he did receive credit for 300 days for the time he's spent behind bars since he was taken into police custody after his arrest in July. 

Browner, a two-time Super Bowl champion, played in the NFL for 11 seasons, most notably with the Seahawks and Patriots, with whom he won one Superbowl each. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and was an original member of Seattle's Legion of Boom defense.

