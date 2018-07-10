The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed four felony charges and two misdemeanor charges, including attempted murder, against former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner on Tuesday, the La Verne Police Department announced.

Browner was arrested by the La Verne Police Department on the afternoon of Sunday, July 8. Officers received a call on Sunday morning related to a man, later identified as Browner, who broke into a home through a window and threatened to kill the victim inside the residence. Browner is also alleged to have stolen a Rolex watch from the scene.

According to the police, Browner had a previous relationship with the victim and had been arrested for domestic violence against her earlier this year.

The La Verne Police Department's statement said that Browner is also facing charges of robbery, burglary, false imprisonment and child endangerment.

Browner, a two-time Super Bowl champion, played in the NFL for 11 seasons, most notably with the Seahawks and Patriots. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2011.