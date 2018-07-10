Former NFL Player Brandon Browner Charged With Attempted Murder After Arrest

Photo by Jerome Davis/Getty Images

Browner was arrested on July 8 after breaking into a California residence.

By Jenna West
July 10, 2018

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office filed four felony charges and two misdemeanor charges, including attempted murder, against former NFL cornerback Brandon Browner on Tuesday, the La Verne Police Department announced.

Browner was arrested by the La Verne Police Department on the afternoon of Sunday, July 8. Officers received a call on Sunday morning related to a man, later identified as Browner, who broke into a home through a window and threatened to kill the victim inside the residence. Browner is also alleged to have stolen a Rolex watch from the scene.

According to the police, Browner had a previous relationship with the victim and had been arrested for domestic violence against her earlier this year. 

The La Verne Police Department's statement said that Browner is also facing charges of robbery, burglary, false imprisonment and child endangerment.

Browner, a two-time Super Bowl champion, played in the NFL for 11 seasons, most notably with the Seahawks and Patriots. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2011.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)