Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale had high praise for Chiefs rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Baltimore's trip to Kansas City on Sunday, Martindale compared Mahomes to Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana.

"I think Mahomes is [Joe] Montana—I'm talking about the San Francisco Montana and not the Kansas City Montana," Martindale said. "I think how everything is cyclical and history repeats itself. I think you're seeing that combination between Andy [Reid] and Mahomes of Montana and Bill Walsh. I really do."

Montana is regarded by many as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. In his 14 seasons with the 49ers, Montana won four Super Bowls and was the first player ever to have been named the Super Bowl's Most Valuable Player three times. Montana was also named the NFL Most Valuable Player twice.

While Martindale also previously compared Baker Mayfield to Brett Favre, Mahomes' 2018 performance may be worthy of the coordinator's praise.

In his debut season, Mahomes has already thrown for 41 touchdown passes, which is tied for the second most through 12 games in NFL history. He has 3,923 yards on the season, a 66.9 completion percentage and has led the Chiefs offense for an average of 37 points per game—a league high.

The Chiefs will host the Ravens' top-ranked defense on Sunday, Dec. 9. Kickoff between the two teams is set for 1 p.m. ET.