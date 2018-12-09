Philip Rivers and the Los Angeles Chargers will travel to Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 9 for a matchup against the Bengals.

The Chargers (9–3) enter Sunday's game with plenty of momentum after escaping with a 33–30 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football last week. Tied at 30 a-piece with three seconds left in regulation, kicker Michael Badgley got three chances at a game-winning field goal, knocking it on from 29 yards to finish the Chargers' dramatic 16-point comeback victory. Rivers finished the game 26-of-36 passing for 299 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Justin Jackson added 63 yards and a score, while wide receiver Keenan Allen erupted for 148 yards and a touchdown on 14 catches.

The Bengals (5–7) haven't had similar luck since October, losing four-straight games and pushing a playoff berth out of reach. In last week's 24–10 loss to Denver, Cincinnati's defense surrendered 157 yards and two touchdowns to Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay. Quarterback Jeff Driskel completed 25 of his 37 pass attempts and threw for 236 yards but only found the endzone once.

Cincinnati won the last meeting between the two teams, 24–19, on Sept. 20, 2015. The Chargers' last win against the Bengals was a 27–10 Wild Card victory in 2014.

How to watch:

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

