How to Watch Broncos vs. 49ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Broncos vs. 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 9 from Santa Clara, California.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 09, 2018

The Denver Broncos will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive when the team travels to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 9.

The Broncos (6–6) enter Week 14 on a three-game win streak, their last outing a 24–10 victory over the ailing Cincinnati Bengals. Despite just 151 yards and one touchdown from quarterback Case Keenum, the Broncos' offense found life behind running back Phillip Lindsay's 157-yard and two-touchdown performance. Denver's defense sacked Cincinnati's Jeff Driskel four times, and a similar performance will be necessary against San Fran if the Broncos want to tighten the AFC's Wild Card race.

The 49ers (2–10) suffered a 43–16 blowout loss against Seattle last week. Quarterback Nick Mullens put up 414 yards passing and scored twice through the air, but that wasn't enough to keep up with Russell Wilson's four-touchdown performance. San Francisco has now lost three straight and has been officially eliminated from NFC playoff contention.

How to watch: 

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)