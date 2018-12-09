The Denver Broncos will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive when the team travels to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Dec. 9.

The Broncos (6–6) enter Week 14 on a three-game win streak, their last outing a 24–10 victory over the ailing Cincinnati Bengals. Despite just 151 yards and one touchdown from quarterback Case Keenum, the Broncos' offense found life behind running back Phillip Lindsay's 157-yard and two-touchdown performance. Denver's defense sacked Cincinnati's Jeff Driskel four times, and a similar performance will be necessary against San Fran if the Broncos want to tighten the AFC's Wild Card race.

The 49ers (2–10) suffered a 43–16 blowout loss against Seattle last week. Quarterback Nick Mullens put up 414 yards passing and scored twice through the air, but that wasn't enough to keep up with Russell Wilson's four-touchdown performance. San Francisco has now lost three straight and has been officially eliminated from NFC playoff contention.

How to watch:

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.