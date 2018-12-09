Report: Redskins Did Not Reach Out to Colin Kaepernick About QB Opening

Washington opted to sign Mark Sanchez following Alex Smith's season-ending injury. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 09, 2018

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said the organization "talked about and discussed" signing Colin Kaepernick on Tuesday, but Washington did not reach out to the free-agent quarterback this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Kaepernick has not been contacted by a team this season, per Schefter. He was set to workout with the Seahawks in April, but the trip was postponed after Kaepernick declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem. 

Washington opted to sign former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez after starting QB Alex Smith broke his tibia and fibula on Nov. 18.

Sanchez will start for the Redskins against the Giants on Sunday at FedExField in Landover, Md. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET

 

 

