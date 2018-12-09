How to Watch Eagles vs. Cowboys: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys on Sunday, Dec. 9.

By Scooby Axson
December 09, 2018

An important game in the NFC East will take place when the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys.

Philadelphia has won two in a row after beating the injury–plagued Washington Redskins 28–13 on Monday night. Carson Wentz threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns and Josh Adams ran for 85 yards to get the Eagles back in the playoff hunt. 

Dallas has won four games in a row, including victories over the Eagles in Philadelphia and the New Orleans Saints.

The Cowboys have relied on running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has 100 yards or more yards in three of the last four games. The team has also gotten a boost in the passing game after the acquisition of Amari Cooper in late October.

Cooper has 30 catches for 425 yards and three touchdowns since the trade from Oakland.

The teams have split the last six meetings, but Dallas has won the last two in the series. 

How to watch:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

