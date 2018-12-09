JuJu Smith-Schuster completed what could end up being the toe-tap catch of the year against the Raiders on Sunday.

Down 10–7 with 10 seconds left in the second quarter, the Steelers lined up for third-and-goal from the Raiders' one-yard line looking to take a lead into the halftime locker room. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger found Smith-Schuster falling out of bounds in the back of the end zone. Smith-Schuster's catch was originally ruled as an incomplete pass before a review showed the wide receiver was able to bring both toes in bounds.

The catch gave Pittsburgh a 14–10 lead before halftime. The Steelers are 7–4–1 and looking to stay atop the AFC North with a win on Sunday.