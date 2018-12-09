How to Watch Rams vs. Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Rams face the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 9. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 09, 2018

A pair of NFC powerhouses will meet on Sunday Night Football this week as the Bears host the Rams. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Rams enter the Windy City and lead the NFC at 11–1. Los Angeles boasts the NFL's No. 2 scoring offense and have scored 30-plus points in 10 of its 12 contests. Running back Todd Gurley has reached the end zone 19 times and has rushed for 1175 yards in the process.

The Bears lead the NFC North at 8–4, riding the league's No. 4 scoring defense. Chicago lost to the Giants in Week 13, but expect to have starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky under center once again after missing two weeks due to a sprained shoulder. The Bears are searching for their first NFC North title since 2010. 

How to watch: 

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)