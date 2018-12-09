A pair of NFC powerhouses will meet on Sunday Night Football this week as the Bears host the Rams. Kickoff from Soldier Field in Chicago is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Rams enter the Windy City and lead the NFC at 11–1. Los Angeles boasts the NFL's No. 2 scoring offense and have scored 30-plus points in 10 of its 12 contests. Running back Todd Gurley has reached the end zone 19 times and has rushed for 1175 yards in the process.

The Bears lead the NFC North at 8–4, riding the league's No. 4 scoring defense. Chicago lost to the Giants in Week 13, but expect to have starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky under center once again after missing two weeks due to a sprained shoulder. The Bears are searching for their first NFC North title since 2010.

How to watch:

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.