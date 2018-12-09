The Steelers (7–4–1) will look to rebound from a two-game losing streak on Sunday, heading on the road to face the Raiders (2–10). Kickoff from O.co Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.

Pittsburgh's grip on the AFC North has loosened over the past two weeks following a 7–2–1 start. The Steelers lead the Ravens by 0.5 games heading into Sunday. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been interception prone of late and has tossed six picks in the last three weeks.

Oakland has struggled throughout 2018 and sit in last in the AFC West. The Raiders rank No. 29 in points per game and No. 31 in points allowed.

How to watch:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV.