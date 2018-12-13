Eagles vs. Rams Betting Preview: Birds Limp Into Los Angeles

Quickly

  • Philadelphia’s disappointing 6-7 record this season includes a dreadful 4-9 mark against the spread.
By Scott Gramling
December 13, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (-11)

Sun. 12/16, 8:20 p.m. ET

Three things you need to know before betting on Eagles-Rams:

1. Two NFC teams looking to rebound from Week 14 losses meet Sunday night when the Rams host the Eagles. Philadelphia’s disappointing 6-7 record this season includes a dreadful 4-9 mark against the spread. The only team with a worse ATS mark in 2018 is Atlanta, which has covered only three times this season. Los Angeles struggled last Sunday in frigid Chicago temperatures, committing four turnovers after not having committed more than two in any previous game this season. Over its six home games in mostly ideal weather, Los Angeles has committed a total of only five turnovers. Although the Eagles had three takeaways this past Sunday, Philadelphia’s defense remains one of the NFL’s weaker units in that category, as only San Francisco, Baltimore, Tennessee and Atlanta have forced fewer.

The MMQB Staff's Favorite Week 15 Bets Against the Spread

2. Philadelphia’s defense has struggled on the road this season, allowing an average of 26.8 points and 448.5 total yards per game. Despite facing a below-average Cowboys offense last week (Dallas currently ranks 20th in the NFL total offense and 23rd in scoring offense), the Eagles allowed Dallas to amass 29 points and 576 total yards. With the Rams averaging 37.7 points and 473 total yards per game at home this season, it’s difficult to envision Philadelphia’s offense scoring enough points to keep this one close, especially with Nick Foles starting at quarterback in place of an injured Carson Wentz. Los Angeles has outscored visiting teams by an average margin of 10.5 points per game while going 6-0 at home so far this season.

3. The Rams are 15-2 straight up (10-6-1 against the spread) since the start of the 2015 season when favored by at least six points, which includes a 5-1 ATS record when favored by at least eight points. Although the Rams have struggled at times defensively this season, the Eagles are 1-11 against the spread under head coach Doug Pederson when facing an opponent that’s allowing an average of at least six yards per play. And while Philadelphia is 1-6 against the spread under Pederson as an underdog of more than 3 points, the Rams are 5-2 against the spread under Sean McVay when facing a team with a losing record.

Pick: Los Angeles -11

Confidence Level: High (on a scale of Low/Moderate/High/Very High/Extremely High)

