How to Watch Cardinals vs. Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch the Cardinals vs. the Falcons on Sunday, Dec. 16.

By Jenna West
December 16, 2018

The Arizona Cardinals will head to Atlanta to take on the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Sunday.

After a 20–17 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, the Cardinals fell flat last week at home against the Detroit Lions. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen threw for 240 yards, one interception and zero touchdowns as the Cardinals were defeated 17–3 loss by the Lions. 

Atlanta's season hasn't been much smoother, suffering five consecutive losses to reach a losing record for the first time since 2014. The Packers beat the Falcons 34–20 last week after Julio Jones scored on a 16-yard pass from Matt Ryan on the opening drive. However, the Falcons failed to score again until the fourth quarter. 

Neither the Cardinals (3–10) or the Falcons (4–9) are fighting for a playoff spot.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

