Watch: Jaguars WR Dede Westbrook Scores on Punt Return TD vs. Redskins

Westbrook's return gave Jacksonville a 10-3 lead at the half. 

By Michael Shapiro
December 16, 2018

Dede Westbrook was the lone player to find the end zone in the first half as the Redskins battled the Jaguars at EverBank Field in Jacksonville on Sunday, scoring on a punt return touchdown with four seconds remaining. 

The Oklahoma product caught Washington's punt just ahead on Jacksonville's 25-yard-line, quickly darting right and sprinting up the sideline. Westbrook followed a cavalry of blockers before cutting back inside near the 10, cruising unimpeded into the end zone. The score gave Jacksonville a 10-3 lead heading into the locker room. 

Watch Westbrook's special teams score below:

Westbrook's return added a much-needed boost to Jacksonville's offense. Quarterback Cody Kessler threw for just 39 yards in the first half on 10 attempts, while Leonard Fournette tallied 21 yards on 10 carries.

