Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has only his future on his mind after the team fell 16–13 to the Redskins on Sunday.

When asked postgame if he was worried about head coach Doug Marrone's job security, Ramsey said he was unconcerned.

"I ain't worried about nobody but myself," he told reporters after the game.

The Jaguars have lost nine of their last 10 games following a 3–1 start. The team finds itself in the midst of a disappointing season just one year after reaching the AFC title game.

Marrone said after Sunday's defeat to Washington that he has not received any assurances about his job status from owner Shad Khan or EVP of football operations Tom Coughlin.

"No, nothing, nor do I expect any," Marrone said during the postgame press conference. "I've never coached where that's happened one way or the other."

Marrone's Jaguars watched a 13–6 lead dissipate in the fourth quarter, allowing Washington to score 10 straight points and hand the team its 10th loss of the season. Marrone was asked if he should be given the opportunity to continue coaching in Jacksonville after the season's end.

"Me personally? I'd be lying if my job is to win games and you don't win games, obviously it's up to the people that make the decisions," Marrone said. "That's very simple. I'm not going to back down from my responsibility to the team."

Ramsey has continued to perform despite the team's struggles, recording 57 tackles and three interceptions on his 2018 campaign.