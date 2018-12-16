Find out how to watch Redskins vs. Jaguars from Jacksonville, Fla. on Sunday, Dec. 16.
The Washington Redskins will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 16.
Washington (6–7) heads into the weekend on a four-game losing streak after getting demolished by the Giants, 40–16. The Redskins started Mark Sanchez under center after a string of injuries at the quarterback position, but benched him in favor of Josh Johnson–who hadn't thrown a regular season pass since 2011–in the third quarter. Johnson led a pair of scoring drives en route to a 14-point fourth quarter for Washington.
The Jaguars fell to the Titans, 30–9, last week. QB Cody Kessler went 25-of-43 for 240 yards and one touchdown but it wasn't enough to overcome Derrick Henry's heroics for Tennessee.
How to watch:
Time: 1 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.