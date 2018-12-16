The Washington Redskins will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 16.

Washington (6–7) heads into the weekend on a four-game losing streak after getting demolished by the Giants, 40–16. The Redskins started Mark Sanchez under center after a string of injuries at the quarterback position, but benched him in favor of Josh Johnson–who hadn't thrown a regular season pass since 2011–in the third quarter. Johnson led a pair of scoring drives en route to a 14-point fourth quarter for Washington.

The Jaguars fell to the Titans, 30–9, last week. QB Cody Kessler went 25-of-43 for 240 yards and one touchdown but it wasn't enough to overcome Derrick Henry's heroics for Tennessee.

How to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.