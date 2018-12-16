How to Watch Titans vs. Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Find out how to watch the Titans vs. the Giants on Sunday, Dec. 16.

By Jenna West
December 16, 2018

The Tennessee Titans travel to MetLife Stadium to visit the New York Giants Sunday.

Tennessee remains in the hunt for a playoff spot after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30–9 last week. Running back Derrick Henry had an incredible 99-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to put the Titans ahead 13–2. He added an additional three scores to help Tennessee, who sits in second place in the AFC South, improve to 7–6 record.

The Giants are also coming off of a win, routing the Washington Redskins 40–16 for their second straight win. Running back Saquon Barkley rushed for 170 yards and one score and 14 carries, while Eli Manning threw for three touchdowns and 197 yards. New York enters Sunday's game with a 5–8 record but are not fighting for a playoff spot while in last place in the NFC East.

Here's how to watch:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

