Miami Dolphins running back Frank Gore is not expected to play again this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Gore, 35, was tackled awkwardly on a 10-yard run late in the first quarter of Sunday's 41–17 loss to the Vikings. Gore limped off the field and was eventually carted to the locker room with the injury. He finished with 14 yards on five carries in the outing. Gore was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left foot as he exited the locker room after the game.

According to Schefter, Gore underwent an MRI on Monday to determine if he suffered any ligament damage in his foot. Initial tests showed no fracture.

Gore has recorded 122 consecutive starts and has not missed a game since 2010. Miami signed Gore away from Indianapolis in the offseason and have since leaned on the 14-year veteran as a consistent and reliable presence in the backfield. Gore has run for at least 96 yards in each of the past seven seasons and needed 154 yards to tie Emmitt Smith for the most consecutive season with more than 1,000 scrimmage yards at 13.

Gore rushed for 722 yards on 156 carries this season and added 12 receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown through the air.

With Gore out, the Dolphins will likely turn to third-year running back Kenyan Drake, who has 469 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 103 attempts so far this season.