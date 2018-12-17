Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery on his ailing foot, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.

Olsen, 33, was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 2 after suffering a ruptured plantar fascia in his right foot during the team's Week 13 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. According to Rapoport, Olsen had surgery last week, and the team hopes the latest procedure finally remedies the issues.

The 12-year veteran has been hampered throughout each of the past two campaigns by his right foot. Last season, he missed nine games after suffering a Jones fracture and then re-injured it later in the year. In September, the Panthers announced that he had re-fractured his foot, forcing Olsen to sit out for four weeks.

Olsen finished his 2018 campaign with 27 catches for 291 yards and four touchdowns and remains under contract for the next two seasons.