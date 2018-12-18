Since he was a small child, Philip Rivers has always dreamed of leading a team to the top of The MMQB NFL Power Rankings Poll. We’re pleased to announce, in this holiday season, that he’s as close as he’s ever been to realizing that dream. The Chargers made a big leap, all the way to No. 2, after the win in K.C. kicked off an upset-heavy week. The Saints barely held them off for that top spot. Meanwhile, Washington moved back to the world of respectability, while the Jaguars replaced them as a league-wide punchline (presumably their goal after making Cody Kessler their starter).

This week's voters:

Andy Benoit, NFL Analyst

Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Jonathan Jones, Staff Writer

Kaylan Kahler, Associate Editor

Mark Mravic, Executive Editor

1. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS (12-2)

Last Week’s rank: 1

Points in poll: 192

Highest-place vote: First (6)

Last week: Win at Carolina, 12-9

Next week: vs. Pittsburgh

JONES: Saints Continue to Limp Down the Stretch

2. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS (11-3)

Last Week’s rank: 6

Points in poll: 184

Highest-place vote: Second (4)

Lowest-place vote: Third (2)

Last week: Win at Kansas City, 29-28

Next week: vs. Baltimore (Saturday)

3. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-3)

Last Week’s rank: 2

Points in poll: 182

Highest-place vote: Second (2)

Lowest-place vote: Third (4)

Last week: Loss vs. L.A. Chargers, 29-28

Next week: at Seattle

4. PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-5-1)

Last Week’s rank: 9

Points in poll: 170

Highest-place vote: Fourth (3)

Lowest-place vote: Sixth

Last week: Win vs. New England, 17-10

Next week: at New Orleans

5. CHICAGO BEARS (10-4)

Last Week’s rank: 5

Points in poll: 167

Highest-place vote: Fourth (3)

Lowest-place vote: Eighth

Last week: Win vs. Green Bay, 24-17

Next week: at San Francisco

KAHLER: Bears Go From Worst to First, Clinch NFC North Crown

6. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5)

Last Week’s rank: 4

Points in poll: 162

Highest-place vote: Fifth (2)

Lowest-place vote: Eighth

Last week: Loss at Pittsburgh, 17-10

Next week: vs. Buffalo

BASKIN: Patriots Don’t Look Like the Patriots in Loss to the Steelers

7. LOS ANGELES RAMS (11-3)

Last Week’s rank: 3

Points in poll: 155

Highest-place vote: Seventh (5)

Lowest-place vote: Eighth

Last week: Loss vs. Philadelphia, 30-23

Next week: at Arizona

8. HOUSTON TEXANS (10-4)

Last Week’s rank: 10

Points in poll: 143

Highest-place vote: Seventh

Lowest-place vote: 11th (2)

Last week: Win at N.Y. Jets, 29-22

Next week: at Philadelphia

T-9. DALLAS COWBOYS (8-6)

Last Week’s rank: 7

Points in poll: 134

Highest-place vote: Eighth

Lowest-place vote: 13th (2)

Last week: Loss at Indianapolis, 23-0

Next week: vs. Tampa Bay

T-9. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (8-6)

Last Week’s rank: 14

Points in poll: 134

Highest-place vote: Sixth

Lowest-place vote: 14th

Last week: Win vs. Dallas, 23-0

Next week: vs. N.Y. Giants

BREER: How a Players-Only Meeting Sparked the Colts’ Recent Turnaround

11. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (7-6-1)

Last Week’s rank: 11

Points in poll: 132

Highest-place vote: Ninth (4)

Lowest-place vote: 15th (2)

Last week: Win vs. Miami, 41-17

Next week: at Detroit

ORR: Vikings’ Run Game Comes Alive in Win vs. Dolphins

12. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (7-7)

Last Week’s rank: 12

Points in poll: 127

Highest-place vote: Fifth

Lowest-place vote: 14th (3)

Last week: Win at L.A. Rams, 30-23

Next week: vs. Houston

JONES: Eagles’ Sunday Night Win Over the Rams Creates Questions About Philly’s QBs, NFL Playoffs

13. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (8-6)

Last Week’s rank: 8

Points in poll: 125

Highest-place vote: 11th (3)

Lowest-place vote: 14th (2)

Last week: Loss at San Francisco, 26-23 (OT)

Next week: vs. Kansas City

14. BALTIMORE RAVENS (8-6)

Last Week’s rank: 13

Points in poll: 123

Highest-place vote: 11th

Lowest-place vote: 13th (4)

Last week: Win vs. Tampa Bay, 20-12

Next week: at L.A. Chargers (Saturday)

BENOIT: How the Wins Piled Up for Lamar Jackson’s Ravens

15. TENNESSEE TITANS (8-6)

Last Week’s rank: 15

Points in poll: 119

Highest-place vote: Ninth (2)

Lowest-place vote: 16th

Last week: Win at N.Y. Giants, 17-0

Next week: vs. Washington (Saturday)

ORR: Most Dangerous Teams Still in the Playoff Hunt

16. CLEVELAND BROWNS (6-7-1)

Last Week’s rank: 19

Points in poll: 96

Highest-place vote: 16th (4)

Lowest-place vote: 21st

Last week: Win at Denver, 17-16

Next week: vs. Cincinnati

KLEMKO: As Frustration Mounts in Denver, Confidence Builds in Cleveland

17. CAROLINA PANTHERS (6-8)

Last Week’s rank: 18

Points in poll: 94

Highest-place vote: 15th

Lowest-place vote: 22nd

Last week: Loss vs. New Orleans, 12-9

Next week: vs. Atlanta

18. GREEN BAY PACKERS (5-8-1)

Last Week’s rank: 17

Points in poll: 89

Highest-place vote: 17th

Lowest-place vote: 20th

Last week: Loss at Chicago, 24-17

Next week: at N.Y. Jets

19. MIAMI DOLPHINS (7-7)

Last Week’s rank: 16

Points in poll: 85

Highest-place vote: 18th

Lowest-place vote: 19th (5)

Last week: Loss at Minnesota, 41-17

Next week: vs. Jacksonville

20. ATLANTA FALCONS (5-9)

Last Week’s rank: 22

Points in poll: 82

Highest-place vote: 17th

Lowest-place vote: 20th (4)

Last week: Win vs. Arizona, 40-14

Next week: at Carolina

21. WASHINGTON (7-7)

Last Week’s rank: 31

Points in poll: 69

Highest-place vote: 18th

Lowest-place vote: 27th

Last week: Win at Jacksonville, 16-13

Next week: at Tennessee (Saturday)

22. DENVER BRONCOS (6-8)

Last Week’s rank: 20

Points in poll: 59

Highest-place vote: 23rd (5)

Lowest-place vote: 24th

Last week: Loss vs. Cleveland, 17-16

Next week: at Oakland (Monday)

23. CINCINNATI BENGALS (6-8)

Last Week’s rank: 27

Points in poll: 57

Highest-place vote: 22nd (4)

Lowest-place vote: 28th

Last week: Win vs. Oakland, 30-16

Next week: at Cleveland

24. BUFFALO BILLS (5-9)

Last Week’s rank: 27

Points in poll: 52

Highest-place vote: 21st

Lowest-place vote: 26th (2)

Last week: Win vs. Detroit, 14-13

Next week: at New England

25. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS (5-9)

Last Week’s rank: 24

Points in poll: 47

Highest-place vote: 24th (3)

Lowest-place vote: 29th

Last week: Loss at Baltimore, 20-12

Next week: at Dallas

26. DETROIT LIONS (5-9)

Last Week’s rank: 23

Points in poll: 43

Highest-place vote: 24th (3)

Lowest-place vote: 29th

Last week: Loss at Buffalo, 14-13

Next week: vs. Minnesota

27. NEW YORK GIANTS (5-9)

Last Week’s rank: 21

Points in poll: 39

Highest-place vote: 22nd

Lowest-place vote: 31st

Last week: Loss vs. Tennessee, 17-0

Next week: at Indianapolis

28. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (4-10)

Last Week’s rank: 30

Points in poll: 32

Highest-place vote: 23rd

Lowest-place vote: 31st

Last week: Win vs. Seattle, 26-23 (OT)

Next week: vs. Chicago

29. NEW YORK JETS (4-10)

Last Week’s rank: 26

Points in poll: 29

Highest-place vote: 25th (2)

Lowest-place vote: 31st (3)

Last week: Loss vs. Houston, 29-22

Next week: vs. Green Bay

30. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS (4-10)

Last Week’s rank: 25

Points in poll: 21

Highest-place vote: 29th (4)

Lowest-place vote: 31st

Last week: Loss vs. Washington, 16-13

Next week: at Miami

COACHING HOT SEAT: Wilks, Marrone Feeling Pressure After Week 15

31. OAKLAND RAIDERS (3-11)

Last Week’s rank: 29

Points in poll: 17

Highest-place vote: 29th

Lowest-place vote: 32nd

Last week: Loss at Cincinnati, 30-16

Next week: vs. Denver (Monday)

32. ARIZONA CARDINALS (3-11)

Last Week’s rank: 32

Points in poll: 8

Highest-place vote: 30th

Lowest-place vote: 32nd (5)

Last week: Loss at Atlanta, 40-14

Next week: vs. L.A. Rams

