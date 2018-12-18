Week 15 was a disappointing one for many fantasy managers, but on the stream we had some real superstars. The Falcons were the top defensive scorers, with Washington checking in at fourth at the position. Josh Allen also made us look good by also finishing fourth at his spot. It’s championship time and if you’re looking for some help, the stream could be your key to hoisting your league’s trophy.

For streaming purposes, 4for4’s schedule-adjusted fantasy points allowed (aFPA) is a metric we rely on heavily to determine weekly matchup strength. As the season progresses and more data is available, aFPA becomes more and more reliable, using rolling 10-week data. Targets and efficiency metrics are also considered when choosing weekly streamers.

Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold, Jets vs. Packers

Darnold put up a solid performance in Week 15, even though his team fell short in the end. He completed 24 of 38 passes for 253 yards and two scores, while adding another 35 yards on six rushes in the loss to the Texans. The rookie quarterback was also smart with the football, throwing no interceptions. The Jets host the Packers this week, a team ranked 20th in quarterback aFPA.

Josh Allen, Bills at Patriots

The Bills’ rookie posted his fourth straight productive fantasy game in Week 15, throwing for 204 yards and a touchdown, while adding another 16 yards a score with his legs. Allen’s surrounding weaponry is less than optimal, but he has ridden his rushing production to the top spot among quarterbacks over the last four weeks. This week, Buffalo heads to New England to face a Patriots’ defense that been soft this season against opposing quarterbacks, ranking 24th in aFPA to the position.

Nick Foles, Eagles vs. Texans

This is not a slam-dunk matchup for Foles, going up against a Texans defense with a fearsome pass rush. However, his fantasy production does not tell the story of how well he played against the Rams in Week 15. Foles posted just 9.30 fantasy points in the win, but threws for 270 yards and 8.71 yards per attempt, leading the Eagles to 30 points. The running backs hogged the touchdown glory, but Foles put them in that position. If he can duplicate that effort against the Texans, his touchdown luck will likely even out.

Tight Ends

Ed Dickson/Nick Vannett, Seahawks vs. Chiefs

Over the past three games, Dickson has seen one more target than Vannett and posted 1.2 more fantasy points. Seattle is coming off a tough divisional loss to the 49ers and will host the Chiefs and their 31st-ranked defense in tight end aFPA on Sunday night. The Chiefs have yielded massive games to tight ends this season, including a combined 30.1 PPR points from Jared Cook and Lee Smith in Week 13, and 32.2 from the Rams tandem of Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett.

Matt LaCosse, Broncos at Raiders

LaCosse saw six targets in Week 15, catching four of them for 43 yards. He was ninth in targets and 11th in PPR points among tight ends for the week, which tells you all you need to know about the state of this position. The Raiders sit 30th in tight end aFPA, giving LaCosse a matchup-based boost for fantasy championships.

Blake Jarwin, Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

Dallas was held scoreless by the Colts in Week 15, but Jarwin grabbed four of seven targets for 45 yards. He was tied for second on the Cowboys offense in targets and led the team in receiving yards. Silent for most of the season, Jarwin has put up 11 catches for 101 yards in his last two games. The Tampa Bay defense is ranked 20th in tight end aFPA this season.

Defenses

Dallas Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

The Cowboys have held their last six opponents to 23 points or fewer, and this week they get a Tampa Bay team that has struggled to find the end zone in recent weeks. Dallas’s defense averages 7.71 fantasy points at home in standard-scoring leagues, while on the road the unit only scores an average of 4.14 points per game. The Buccaneers yield the fourth-most aFPA to defenses, making the Cowboys a streamable option in Week 16.

Miami Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Jacksonville’s offense has scored one touchdown with Cody Kessler under center, and the team’s line is wracked by injuries. Miami has been an inconsistent fantasy defense this season, but this matchup is too good to ignore.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Giants

Coming off a shutout of the surging Cowboys, the Colts play host to the New York Giants on Sunday. Indianapolis has quietly been solid on defense this season, ranking ninth in scoring in standard fantasy leagues. The Colts are still fighting for a playoff berth, and Odell Beckham could be out for the third straight week, which would make the home team even more attractive as a streamer.