Report: Detroit Lions Place Rookie RB Kerryon Johnson on Injured Reserve

Johnson has missed the last four games for Detroit due to a knee injury.

By Emily Caron
December 19, 2018

Lions' rookie running back Kerryon Johnson is being shut down for the season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. Johnson is being placed on Injured Reserve as he deals with a nagging knee injury. The second-round pick is expected to make a full recovery this offseason, Rapoport added.

Detroit (5–9) is officially out of playoff contention after a 14–13 loss to the Bills on Sunday, which led many to believe that Johnson would be placed on IR after missing the last four games.

Johnson, 21, has not played since Nov. 18 when he suffered a knee injury in the Lions' Week 11 game against the Carolina Panthers. Reports have indicated that he was diagnosed with a sprained MCL.

The former Auburn star rushed for 641 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. In Week 3, he became the first Lions player to rush for 100 yards since Thanksgiving 2013 in his team's 26–10 win over the Patriots–breaking a streak of 70 games without a 100 yard rusher. He added another score and 213 yards receiving. 

