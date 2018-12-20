Former NFL wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was arrested Wednesday night in Springfield, Missouri, after being caught with a pound of marijuana, according to online records obtained by ESPN.

Green-Beckham, 25, was booked by the Greene County Sheriff's Office at 3:18 a.m. on Thursday and is being held without bond. Green-Beckham is facing a felony drug possession charge and a charge of resisting arrest after the former NFL receiver tried to flee by diving through a glass window when officers arrived to his location with a warrant.

Police eventually caught up to Green-Beckham and found about a pound of marijuana in his backpack. Officers then searched the home and found seven additional pounds of marijuana.

According to USA Today, Green-Beckham does not live at the home that was being searched and was not the target of the search warrant. Another man was also arrested as a result of the raid.

Green-Beckham, a former University of Missouri receiver, was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2015 draft and traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2016. The Eagles released him in 2017 and he has not played in the NFL since. Green-Beckham appeared in 31 games over two seasons and had 68 receptions for 941 yards and six touchdowns.

Formal charges are still pending and no court date has been listed.