The Buffalo Bills have signed backup QB Matt Barkley to a two-year contract extension, the team announced Friday.

Barkley, 28, first signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Oct. 31 as the team dealt with several injuries at the quarterback slot. The backup started one game for the Bills in Week 10 against the New York Jets, while rookie starter Josh Allen dealt with an elbow injury. Barkley helped lead Buffalo to a 41–10 victory. He threw for 232 yards with two touchdowns in the only game he's played this season.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Barkley in the fourth round of the 2013 draft out of Southern California. He played with the Eagles in 2013 and 2014 before spending the 2016 season with the Chicago Bears.

In March, Barkley signed a two-year contract with the Cincinnati Bengals before being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. Barkley was released on Sept. 12 before the Bills picked him up.