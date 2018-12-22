Two weeks remain in the NFL's 2018 regular season, and only five teams have clinched a spot in the playoffs in their respective conferences.

Seven more teams were elimination from postseason contention last week, but there are seeds and positions that have yet to be determined. As Week 16 of the NFL season approaches, there are still division titles up for grabs, and no team has yet secured home-field advantage and a first-round bye.

Here's Week 16's full list of scenarios and outcomes to monitor:

NFC

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans clinches a home-field advantage with:

1) A Saints win

2) A Saints tie + Rams loss or tie

3) A Bears loss or tie + Rams loss

New Orleans clinches a first-round bye with:

1) A Saints tie

2) A Bears loss or tie

3) A Rams loss

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles clinches a first-round bye with:

1) A Rams win + Chicago loss or tie

2) A Rams tie + Chicago loss

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas clinches NFC East division title with:

1) A Cowboys win

2) A Cowboys tie + Eagles loss or tie + Redskins loss or tie

3) An Eagles loss + Redskins loss

Dallas clinches a playoff berth with:

1) A Cowboys tie + Vikings loss

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle clinches a playoff berth with:

1) A Seahawks win + Redskins loss or tie

2) A Seahawks win or tie + Vikings loss

3) A Seahawks win + Seahawks clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over the Redskins

4) A Seahawks win + Vikings tie + Seahawks clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over the Vikings

5) A Seahawks tie + Redskins loss + Eagles loss or tie

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:

1) A Vikings win + Eagles loss or tie + Redskins loss

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:

1) A Chiefs win + Chargers loss

Kansas City clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

1) A Chiefs win + Chargers loss + Texans loss or tie

2) A Chiefs win + Chargers loss + Chiefs clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over Texans

New England Patriots

New England clinches AFC East division title with:

1) A Patriots win or tie

2) A Dolphins loss or tie

Houston Texans

Houston clinches AFC South division title with:

1) A Texans win or tie

2) A Colts loss or tie + Titans loss or tie

Houston clinches a playoff berth with:

1) A Ravens loss or tie

2) A Steelers loss

3) A Titans loss or tie + Texans clinch strength of victory tiebreaker over Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:

1) A Steelers win + Ravens loss or tie

2) A Steelers tie + Ravens loss

Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:

1) A Steelers win + Colts loss + Titans loss