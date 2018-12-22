How to watch Ravens vs. Chargers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Ravens vs. Chargers online or on television on Sunday, Dec. 23.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 22, 2018

The Los Angeles Chargers will be looking for their fifth straight win when the team hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a key AFC matchup full of playoff implications.

The Chargers (11–3) clinched a playoff spot with a big last-second 29–28 divisional win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday. With four seconds left down just an extra point, coach Anthony Lynn made the shockingly bold decision to go for a two-point conversion rather than settle for overtime. The Chargers rallied from 14-points down with less than four minutes to play to knock off the AFC's top seed and close the gap between them and Kansas City atop the division standings.

The Ravens (8–6) outlasted the Buccaneers for a 20–12 Week 15 win. Lamar Jackson went 14-of-23 for 131 yards and a score through the air and added 95 yards on the ground. Jackson has now won four of his last five starts and has kept Baltimore atop the race for the last wildcard berth in the AFC playoffs. 

The two teams last faced off in 2015, when the Ravens escaped with a 29–26 win.

How to watch: 

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

 

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)