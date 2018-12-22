The Los Angeles Chargers will be looking for their fifth straight win when the team hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a key AFC matchup full of playoff implications.

The Chargers (11–3) clinched a playoff spot with a big last-second 29–28 divisional win over the Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday. With four seconds left down just an extra point, coach Anthony Lynn made the shockingly bold decision to go for a two-point conversion rather than settle for overtime. The Chargers rallied from 14-points down with less than four minutes to play to knock off the AFC's top seed and close the gap between them and Kansas City atop the division standings.

The Ravens (8–6) outlasted the Buccaneers for a 20–12 Week 15 win. Lamar Jackson went 14-of-23 for 131 yards and a score through the air and added 95 yards on the ground. Jackson has now won four of his last five starts and has kept Baltimore atop the race for the last wildcard berth in the AFC playoffs.

The two teams last faced off in 2015, when the Ravens escaped with a 29–26 win.

How to watch:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

