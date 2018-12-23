How to Watch Eagles vs. Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Eagles play the Texans in a Week 16 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 23.

By Kaelen Jones
December 23, 2018

The Eagles host the Texans in a key Week 16 matchup on Sunday, Dec. 23. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Philadelphia enters the matchup fighting for its playoff life. At 7–7 and second in the NFC East, the Eagles are just on the outside of the playoff race, positioned one spot away from the NFC's final wild card position. Philadelphia is coming off a 30–23 victory over the Rams last week. The win marked the Eagles' first since losing starting quarterback Carson Wentz to a fractured vertebrae, an ailment which has elevated backup Nick Foles into the No. 1 spot.

The Texans are currently in position to secure a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs. Despite losing the first three games of the season, Houston is 10–4 and owns the second seed in the current playoff picture. The club most recently defeated the Jets 29–22 behind 294 passing yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package.Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

