Nick Foles is playing like a playoff spot is on the line.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP is back under center for the Eagles and has the defending champions looking scary again on offense.

In Sunday's contest against the Texans, Foles broke up a 16-16 tie when he found Nelson Agholor behind the defense for an 83-yard score that hyped up the home fans in Philadelphia.

If Foles is playing like this again, the NFC might need to watch out for the Eagles.