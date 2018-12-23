How to Watch Packers vs. Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Packers square off against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 23.

By Kaelen Jones
December 23, 2018

The New York Jets are set to host the Green Bay Packers in a Week 16 battle on Dec. 23. Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

The Packers enter the matchup 5–8–1 and in third place of the NFC North standings. Despite being eliminated from playoff contention, quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters that he plans to play in the contest. Rodgers suffered a knee injury in the opening week of the season that appeared to hamper him during the season. Green Bay is coming off a 24–17 loss against the Bears.

The Jets come into the game 4–10 and last in the AFC East. New York has struggled throughout much of the season, but in recent weeks has at least been competitive. Each of the Jets' past three contests have been decided by seven points or less. They're 1–2 in that stretch, with their most recent result being a 29–22 loss to the Texans last week.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package.Sign up now for a free seven-day trial

