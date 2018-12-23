The Philadelphia Eagles are the reigning Super Bowl champions, but they'll need some help from around the NFL if they're going to defend their title.

At 7–7 with just two regular season games remaining, the Eagles are currently on the outside looking in at the NFC playoff picture. As it stands, the Eagles have a 39 percent chance of making the playoffs and a five percent chance of winning the NFC East, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Thanks to Nick Foles and an impressive upset win over the Los Angeles Rams last weekend, however, Philadelphia is still alive in their hunt for a postseason berth. The easiest path to the postseason is to win out, but the Eagles may still be alive even if Week 16 ends in a loss for the defending champions.

Here are four scenarios in which the Eagles can reach the playoffs:

​1. The Eagles win both remaining games, and the Vikings lose at least once

The most direct path to the playoffs involves the Eagles defeating both the Texans in Week 16 and the Redskins in Week 17, and for the Vikings to lose at least one of their last two games. Minnesota closes out the season at Detroit and then at home against the Bears. If the Vikings drop one game and the Eagles win out, they'd be through to the playoffs at 9–7.

​2. The Eagles win both remaining games, and the Seahawks lose twice

If the Seahawks lose at home against the Chiefs and the Cardinals, and the Eagles win out, Philadelphia could jump them in the wild-card race and snag the fifth seed in the NFC.

​3. The Eagles win both remaining games, and the Cowboys

The Eagles are technically still in contention for their second straight NFC East title, but that path to the playoffs is contingent on the Cowboys losing their final two games. Dallas closes the season at home against the Buccaneers and on the road against the Giants.

​4. The Eagles win one game, the Panthers lose one game, and the Vikings both games

If the Eagles fall to Houston on Sunday, they'll still be alive in the playoff hunt as long as the Vikings don't win in Detroit. Philadelphia can make the postseason at 8–8 if the Vikings lose both games, and the Panthers drop one.