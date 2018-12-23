How to Watch Rams vs. Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Find out how to watch Rams vs. Cardinals online or on television on Sunday, Dec. 23.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
December 23, 2018

The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to avoid losing three straight when the team travels to Arizona for a NFC West matchup with the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Rams (11–3) suffered their second-straight loss for the first time this season after falling 30–23 to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Jared Goff finished the game 35-of-53 for 339 yards and an interception, while running back Todd Gurley added 48 yards rushing and two scores in the outing. Los Angeles can still clinch a first round bye with a win and a Chicago loss.

The Cardinals (3–11) are coming off of an ugly 40-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen threw for just 132 yards and two interceptions, while running back David Johnson only contributed 33 yards and a score on the ground. Rosen was sacked six times in the outing.

The Rams and Cardinals met in Week 2, when Los Angeles came out with a 34–0 shutout victory.

How to watch the game: 

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

