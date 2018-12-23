The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to avoid losing three straight when the team travels to Arizona for a NFC West matchup with the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Rams (11–3) suffered their second-straight loss for the first time this season after falling 30–23 to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Jared Goff finished the game 35-of-53 for 339 yards and an interception, while running back Todd Gurley added 48 yards rushing and two scores in the outing. Los Angeles can still clinch a first round bye with a win and a Chicago loss.

The Cardinals (3–11) are coming off of an ugly 40-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen threw for just 132 yards and two interceptions, while running back David Johnson only contributed 33 yards and a score on the ground. Rosen was sacked six times in the outing.

The Rams and Cardinals met in Week 2, when Los Angeles came out with a 34–0 shutout victory.

How to watch the game:

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.