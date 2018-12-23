The New Orleans Saints will be looking for their third straight win when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers in a matchup full of playoff implications on Sunday.

The Saints (12–2) could clinch home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs and a first-round bye with a win on Sunday. New Orleans is coming off of an unconvincing 12–9 win over the Panthers, however, and will need to fare better to secure the NFC's first seed with a victory. Drew Brees threw for 203 yards and an interception in the outing, while running back Alvin Kamara added 67 yards and a score on 14 carries. It was the Saints' defense that kept the team alive throughout the matchup, sacking Panthers quarterback Cam Newton four times.

The Steelers (8–5–1) are coming off of a key 17–10 victory over the New England Patriots, staying atop the AFC North and keeping their spot as the AFC's fourth seed. Ben Roethlisberger went 22-of-34 for 235 yard, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the outing, and running back Jaylen Samuels made his mark with 142 yards on 19 carries. Pittsburgh can clinch a division title with a win and Baltimore loss in Week 16.

The two teams last played in 2014, when the Saints outlasted the Steelers 35–32.

How to watch the game:

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.