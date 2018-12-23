Broncos coach Vance Joseph is expected to emerge as a candidate for the Cincinnati Bengals' defensive coordinator job if fired by Denver, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on Thursday that Vance Joseph's time as the Broncos head coach is "expected to end" at the conclusion of Denver's season. Joseph is 11–19 in two seasons with Denver, and if the Broncos don't win both of their last two games, they will have consecutive losing seasons for the first time since 1971-72.

Denver has now missed the playoffs three years in a row, last making it to the postseason during the 2015-16 campaign when they won the Super Bowl.

Should Joseph end up in Cincinnati, it would mark his second stint with the Bengals. Joseph served as the team's defensive backs coach from 2014 to 2015. He also previously served as a defensive coordinator in Miami in 2016.

The Broncos play against the Raiders in Oakland on Christmas Eve before returning to Denver for the regular-season finale against the Chargers.