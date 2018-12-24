The last Monday Night Football game of the season takes place on Christmas Eve and features the Denver Broncos and the Oakland Raiders in an AFC West clash.

Both teams will end up missing the playoffs, and the Broncos might be on their final games with their head coach Vance Joseph, who will reportedly be let go at season's end.

A loss to the Raiders and Denver will finish with back–to–back losing seasons for the first time in nearly four decades.

Oakland (3-11) has a myriad of problems of their own, more specifically where they are going to play next season after the city sued them over their impending move to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

The one lone bright spot for the Raiders has been quarterback Derek Carr, who has 3,697 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He has not been intercepted in his last nine games, but the Raiders have lost seven of those games.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN