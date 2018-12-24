The New York Jets are interested in Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and plan to attempt to interview him, reports Pro Football Talk.

According to the report, the Jets started to look into Harbaugh about a month ago.

That is based on the assumption that Jets head coach Todd Bowles will be fired at season's end. The 55-year-old Bowles has a 24–39 record in four seasons with New York, with no playoff berth. The Jets have missed the playoffs in each of the last eight seasons.

Harbargh has ruled out any return to the NFL right now. He last coached in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011–14, leading the team to three NFL championship and one Super Bowl appearance.

"But I'm on record right here, right now: I'm not going anywhere," Harbaugh said earlier this month. "I'm staying at Michigan. We have big plans here, and there's a lot we want to accomplish."

Harbaugh is preparing his Wolverines to play Florida in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Saturday.