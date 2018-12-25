Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay won't get to play in the final week of his rookie season on Sunday, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The undrafted free agent suffered a wrist injury against Oakland on Monday night, and reportedly faces a "lengthy recovery."

Lindsay is dealing with a possible scaphoid fracture, along with ligament damage. Unless additional tests present a more positive outlook, he faces a lengthy recovery. https://t.co/31bStliEFn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2018

Lindsay averaged 5.4 yards per carry in 2018, third among all players with over 100-plus rushing attempts. The Colorado product will end his rookie campaign with 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns, trailing only former Colts running back Dominic Rhodes for the most rushing yards in a season by an undrafted rookie. Lindsay became the first undrafted offensive rookie to be named to the Pro Bowl on Dec. 18.

The Colorado product sustained success throughout 2018 despite a mediocre offense in Denver. The Broncos sit third in the AFC West at 6–9 through Week 16, ranking No. 22 in points per game. Lindsay ran for just 46 yards on 10 carries in Monday's loss.

The Broncos hosts the Chargers in Week 17. Kickoff from Sports Authority Field in Denver is slated for 4:25 p.m. ET.